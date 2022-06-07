Pop-up grocery store serving West Garfield Park's food desert

A weekly pop-up grocery store is serving Chicago’s West Side. It's the latest effort to ensure people have access to fresh food.

A section of West Garfield Park is considered a food desert, which is why they’re now getting some pop-up help.

You can find a little bit of everything at the pop-up grocery store in the 4300 block of West Madison Street.

On Tuesday, community leaders transformed an event space into a food store, which they’ve been doing every Tuesday afternoon for the past six weeks.

It’s desperately needed in this part of West Garfield Park, after the neighborhood’s only full-service grocery store, an Aldi, closed without warning last October.

Some of the fresh produce being sold at the pop-up shop was grown on the West Side, and the prices are comparable or even a bit cheaper than you would find at most traditional grocery stores.

Organizers are applying for funds to extend the pop-up market, while other neighborhood groups are working with the city to get a new grocery inside that closed Aldi store.