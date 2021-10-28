Community protests closure of West Garfield Park Aldi

Community leaders and members are protesting the closure of an Aldi in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

A group gathered outside Aldi's headquarters on Thursday to fight the closure of the store located at 3835 West Madison Street.

They say this will leave the neighborhood with even more of a food desert and will take away a healthy, cheap option for families.

"The Garfield Park neighborhood has been the victim of decades of disinvestment, abuse and neglect," one community member said. "This abandonment by Aldi is yet another attack on this community."

FOX 32 News has reached out to Aldi for a statement, but have not yet heard back.