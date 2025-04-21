Illinois leaders react to death of Pope Francis

Illinois and Chicago leaders are offering condolences following the death of Pope Francis, remembering him as a global figure of faith, compassion and justice.

Pope Francis, the 266th Bishop of Rome and Sovereign of the Vatican City, died on Easter Monday. He was 88.

The Vatican confirmed his death early Monday in an announcement read out by Cardinal Kevin Ferrell, the Vatican camerlengo, from the chapel of the Domus Santa Marta, where Francis lived.

"At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church,″ Ferrell said.

Cardinal Blase J. Cupich, Archbishop of Chicago

"I have received word that our Holy Father, Pope Francis, has died. In this moment of profound loss for me personally and for the Church, I take this moment to express our gratitude to our Heavenly Father for the gift of his papacy and to pray for the repose of his soul. The finest memorial we can offer is to re-form our hearts as Pope Francis asked - to see our brothers and sisters, to listen to them and to offer our prayers and actions that all may experience the fullness of God’s promise. As we mourn his passing, I ask that God comfort us, but also strengthen us to remain steadfast in carrying on the work of restoring our Church’s place in the world as a source of hope and an advocate for those in need."

Fr. Michael Pfleger of St. Sabina Church

"Pope Francis called the Catholic Church and the World to remember that the God we serve demands that we care for the Poor, disadvantaged and the abandoned. He challenged us to treat every person with dignity and respect, and that Justice and Love are the DNA of the Gospel His voice of conscience will be terribly missed in these times as we are watching the very Soul of America being stripped away each day."

