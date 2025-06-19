Pope Leo XIV joins White Sox chant in viral video

The Brief Pope Leo XIV showed his South Side spirit Wednesday by chanting "White Sox" from his popemobile in St. Peter’s Square. The pope also delivered a serious message, warning against the dangers of modern warfare and urging people not to normalize conflict. His latest show of Sox pride follows appearances in team gear and a special Mass held at Guaranteed Rate Field in his honor.



Pope Leo XIV showed his South Side pride on Wednesday, cheering on the White Sox from St. Peter's Square.

The viral moment was posted to TikTok, showing Pope Leo XIV joining in on a "White Sox" chant from his popemobile as he waved to the crowd.

Despite the light-hearted moment, during his remarks to the crowd, Pope Leo warned that high-tech weaponry being deployed on battlefields could bring "a level of barbarity far greater than that of past times." Speaking to the faithful gathered in St. Peter’s Square he urged, "We must not get used to war. "

The video is only the latest display of Pope Leo's White Sox fandom. On June 11, he wore a White Sox hat that was given to him by newlyweds.

The pope's chant comes less than a week after the White Sox hosted a special Mass at Rate Field for thousands of Catholics celebrating the new homegrown pope.

The White Sox are 13-22 since Pope Leo XIV was elected on May 8.