A popular music venue and bar in west suburban Berwyn is for sale.

The SunTimes says the owners of Wire Music Club were forced to sell it due to the pandemic.

It's been closed since March of 2020 and owners say they saw no other way out of a surge in losses.

The owners say the building is set up as a music venue, and they hope to find a buyer who wants to keep using the space for live performances.