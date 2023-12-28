Popular puppets from Chicago television show back in the spotlight

A group of beloved puppets that made their first appearance on Chicago local television back in the 1940's are back in the spotlight.

Now, one Chicago museum is inviting you to watch newly digitized episodes of Kukla, Fran, and Ollie.

An entertaining and newly digitized blast from the past at the Chicago History Museum now is your chance to stop by, kick back and watch old episodes of a popular puppet show.

The Kukla, Fran and Ollie Show started in 1947 and ran for 10 years. Paul Durica, director of exhibitions at the Chicago History Museum, said those who are fans of Sesame Street or Fred Rogers should feel indebted to Kukla, Fran and Ollie.

The museum is now showcasing four episodes of the throwback TV show.

"The show is produced in Chicago. It's referencing events that are happening in the city during the late 1940s up through the 1950s. But the way in which they produce the show feels very contemporary, almost as if they're thinking ahead to the age of social media, so most of it's improvised in front of the camera," Durica said.

Burr Tillstrom, the program's creator, developed the puppet show for children in the beginning, but it quickly gained an audience of all ages.

"He [Tillstrom] never talked down to children. He wanted to attract viewers of all ages. And so that's why you might have an episode where Kukla and Ollie help Fran do her taxes, for example, just a fairly adult topic, but they present it in such a way that it's appealing to viewers of all ages," Durica said.

You only have until Sunday to check out these episodes of Kukla, Fran and Ollie and it’s all happening at the Chicago History Museum.