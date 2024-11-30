Portage High School secretary among 2 killed in apparent murder-suicide, police say

The Brief A murder-suicide in Portage, Indiana, on Friday night left two people dead and one seriously injured. Brandy Manville, 46, an administrative assistant at Portage High School and Charles Manville died in the incident, police said. A 21-year-old woman, who remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, was found alive at the scene.



Two people are dead, including a Portage High School administrative assistant, and a third person is hospitalized following an apparent murder-suicide Friday night, authorities said.

The incident happened at 7:40 p.m. in the 6300 block of Monument Avenue in Portage.

Portage police were initially called for a domestic disturbance after a 911 caller reported her father was intoxicated and throwing items inside the house. The caller later stated her father was armed with a firearm.

911 operators heard the man say, "Everyone’s going to die," followed by gunfire, according to police.

When officers from Portage and neighboring departments arrived, they forced entry into the home and found 45-year-old Charles Manville dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A second victim, 46-year-old Brandy Manville, was also found dead from gunshot wounds.

A third victim, a 21-year-old woman, was found alive but suffering from gunshot wounds. She was treated at the scene before being airlifted to a trauma center.

The woman, whose identity has not been released, is in stable condition but with serious, life-threatening injuries, police said.

No other victims were found, and no officers discharged their weapons during the response.

"At this time, investigators believe this incident was isolated to the three people found on scene and there is no continuing threat to the community," Portage police said.

The motive remains unclear, and the surviving victim has not been able to provide a statement.

Brandy Manville was an administrative assistant at Portage High School, working in the main office, according to Portage police.

The Portage Township Schools administration will offer counseling services for students and staff members Monday morning.

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.