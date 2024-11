article

A Chicago man allegedly carjacked a woman at gunpoint in Portage Park earlier this month.

Andrew Moran, 27, faces one felony count of vehicular hijacking.

The charge stems from an incident that occurred on Nov. 7 in the 4000 block of North Laramie Avenue, when Moran allegedly carjacked a 21-year-old woman.

Moran was arrested Tuesday in the 5500 block of West Grand Avenue. His detention hearing is set for Wednesday.