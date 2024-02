Chicago police are searching for the driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash in Portage Park on Friday that left a man seriously injured.

An 18-year-old man was hit by a car in the 3800 block of North Long Avenue at 5:52 p.m.

Police are searching for a black, two-door Jeep Wrangler.

Anyone with information about this incident or vehicle is asked to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.