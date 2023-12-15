Portage Park restaurant robbed at gunpoint: Chicago police

A restaurant in Chicago's Portage Park neighborhood was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night.

Police were called to a business in the 4000 block of North Milwaukee Avenue for reports of an armed robbery at 11:40 p.m.

Three unidentified male offenders went into an open business armed with handguns and demanded cash from the register. The offenders then fled the scene with the proceeds.

No injuries were reported. Area Five Detectives are investigating.