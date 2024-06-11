Portage Park school converted into migrant shelter, hosting 300 migrants

A Portage Park Catholic school building which was converted into a migrant shelter officially opened its doors Tuesday.

The Archdiocese of Chicago is leasing the building to the city at no cost, and the city in turn is subleasing the space to a global humanitarian nonprofit called the Zakat Foundation.

The shelter, originally slated to open in April, faced several delays and some push back from community members. But now, about 300 migrants will be housed across the former St. Bartholomew convent and school building at 4910 W. Addison St.

For the last several months, Cook County has been overseeing on-site construction and facility renovations.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle is expected to attend a grand opening event Tuesday afternoon along with Mayor Brandon Johnson.

The shelter is not considered to be one of Chicago's 17 "city-run" shelters and officials said the Zakat Foundation is assuming all operating costs of the shelter.

Migrants will not be housed inside the church, which is now called Our Lady of the Rosary.

The archdiocese has not disclosed the terms of its lease with the city or how long migrants might be staying on the property.