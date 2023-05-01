Portillo's adds new burger to its menu

article

Portillo's is adding a new burger to its menu!

The Rodeo Burger features Portillo's ⅓ pound char-broiled burger on a Brioche bun, stacked with new, thicker bacon, thinly sliced red onion, onion rings, melted American cheese and Portillo's tangy BBQ sauce.

Guests also have the option of ordering the Rodeo Burger as a double, adding a second patty to their burger.

"Who doesn’t love bacon? We already had good bacon, but now it’s even better," said Garrett Kern, Portillo’s VP of Strategy and Culinary. "We’ve also got one of the best burgers out there. Top it with our own barbecue sauce, our amazing onion rings and this delicious new bacon. Our team members already love it and can’t wait for both our loyal fans and new guests to rush in and try it."

The new burger is currently available at all Portillo's restaurants.