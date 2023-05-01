Portillo's adds new item for bacon lovers to menus nationwide

Chicago-based chain Portillo's is coming out with a new menu item for bacon lovers.

The Rodeo Burger features Portillo's 1/3-pound char-broiled burger on a Brioche bun, but this one is stacked with thicker, crispier bacon, red onion, onion rings, American cheese and their signature tangy barbecue sauce.

"Who doesn’t love bacon? We already had good bacon, but now it’s even better," said Garrett Kern, Portillo’s VP of Strategy and Culinary. "We’ve also got one of the best burgers out there. Top it with our own barbecue sauce, our amazing onion rings and this delicious new bacon. Our team members already love it and can’t wait for both our loyal fans and new guests to rush in and try it."

The restaurant chain went to the town of Bacon, Indiana to let a lucky group of people get an early taste.

If you really want to get crazy, you can order it as a double and get a second beef patty on it.

The new Rodeo Burger is now available at all Portillo’s restaurants.