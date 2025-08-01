Portillo's crash: Officials release new details on 2-year-old's death, driver involved

The Brief A 2-year-old boy died and 12 others were injured after a 50-year-old driver crashed into a Portillo’s restaurant in Oswego on Wednesday. The Kane County coroner confirmed the child died from multiple traumatic injuries; further test results are pending as the investigation continues. Oswego police say it’s too early to determine whether the driver will face charges, though the crash appears to have been accidental.



New details have emerged about a deadly crash at a suburban Portillo's earlier this week that killed a 2-year-old boy and left 12 others injured.

What we know:

A vehicle crashed through the front entrance of a Portillo's restaurant at 2810 Route 34 in Oswego at 1:55 p.m. Wednesday.

Thirteen people total were injured in the crash, according to Oswego police. Eight were transported to local hospitals, while the remaining five received treatment at the scene. The hospitalized victims range in age from their 20s to their 60s.

The 2-year-old boy was transported to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora, where he was pronounced dead, the Kane County coroner’s office said.

Following an autopsy, the coroner reported on Friday that the boy died from injuries consistent with multiple traumatic injuries. Additional test results are pending as the investigation continues.

"This is a tragic and heartbreaking situation for our community. As a mother, it breaks my heart to think about the loss of a child who was sharing a meal with his family at a restaurant. I wish to extend my heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of the child and to all those who were injured in the crash," said Coroner Monica Silva.

New Details on Driver :

On Friday, police said the driver in the crash was a 50-year-old woman from Canton, Michigan.

"Preliminary findings suggest the crash may have been accidental in nature; however, the exact cause remains under investigation. At this time, it has not been determined whether charges will be filed against the driver…," police said.

The vehicle involved in the crash was a 2011 Lincoln MKZ Sedan.

What's next:

Oswego police are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.

The coroner’s office is also investigating the circumstances surrounding the child’s death.

RELATED: Portillo's crash: Child killed, 13 others injured after car slams into Oswego restaurant