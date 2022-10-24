Portillo's employee in Gurnee robbed at gunpoint in drive-thru lane

Gurnee police are searching for a man who robbed a Portillo's employee at gunpoint in the drive-thru lane Monday.

At about 12:30 p.m., Gurnee police received a call of an armed robbery at a Portillos's restaurant.

The victim said that a Black male driver pulled into the drive-thru lane, displayed a handgun and took his cash before fleeing the area.

No one was injured.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Officers identified the suspect vehicle as a stolen white Ford cargo van out of Round Lake Beach.

A person of interest has been identified as Eric Gatlin, 43, of Grayslake.

Gatlin has active warrants out of Lake County.

He is described as 5'11 and about 230 pounds.

He is considered armed and dangerous.