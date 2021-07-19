Expand / Collapse search

Portillo's plans to go public

By Kennedy Hayes
Published 
Restaurants
FOX 32 Chicago

Portillo's plans to go public

The fast-casual chain, Portillo's, based in suburban Oak Brook is going public.

CHICAGO - Portillo's is going public.

The Oak Brook-based restaurant chain, known for its hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches, announced it confidentially submitted a registration statement with the Security and Exchange Commission Monday.

No date has been announced for the initial stock offering.

The company didn’t reveal the number of shares it will be offering or the price range, although the Wall Street Journal reported Portillo’s is targeting a valuation between $2.5 billion and $3 billion.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Portillo’s was founded in 1963 by Dick Portillo, who sold hot dogs from a stand in Villa Park. Portillo sold the company to Berkshire Partners for nearly $1 billion in 2014.

Since then, Portillo’s has grown to about 50 restaurants across Illinois, with others in Arizona, California, Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin.