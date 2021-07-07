Portillo's to open new location in suburban Chicago for pick-up, delivery only

Portillo's is opening a new location in the Chicago suburbs, however, unlike its other restaurants, this location will not have an indoor dining room.

The new restaurant, Portillo's Pick Up, will be located at 1444 N. Larkin Ave. in Joliet.

The 3,750 square-foot restaurant will have three drive-thru lanes as well as a pick-up area for orders placed online or in the Portillo's app.

The location will also offer delivery and catering.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

"This new restaurant is unlike anything Portillo’s has ever done," said Portillo’s CEO Michael Osanloo. "We’re bringing the inside out in Joliet. With this new model, guests will get the signature Portillo’s experience with our unrivaled Chicago street food exclusively via our pickup and delivery channels."

The new restaurant will be the first model of its kind. | CREDIT: Portillo's

Portillo's will also be hiring a variety of hourly and shift leader positions for the new location, the restaurant said.

The anticipated opening date for the location is in winter 2021.

Advertisement

For information on applying for a position with the restaurant, visit portillos.com/careers.