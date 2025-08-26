Portillo’s secret menu debuts — here’s how to try it

The Brief Portillo’s has launched a secret menu featuring a triple cheeseburger and chili cheese fries, with more items expected to follow. The triple cheeseburger comes stacked with three beef patties and toppings, while the fries are covered in Portillo’s signature cheese sauce and chili with beans. Secret items are exclusive to Portillo’s Perks members and can only be ordered through in-store digital kiosks by unlocking a hidden feature.



Portillo’s is serving up something new — and secret.

The Chicago-style chain announced Tuesday it has launched a hidden menu featuring two over-the-top additions: a triple cheeseburger and chili cheese fries.

What we know:

The burger stacks three beef patties and comes topped with cheese, tomato, lettuce, red onion, pickles and ketchup.

The fries are smothered in Portillo’s signature cheese sauce and a hearty chili with beans.

Portillo's launches a secret menu, which features a triple cheeseburger and chili cheese fries. (Portillo's)

Company officials said these are the first of several items planned for the secret menu.

How to Order:

There’s a catch to trying the new food items: the secret items are available only to Portillo’s Perks members, and they must be ordered on digital kiosks inside restaurants.

On the kiosks, customers should look for "Pokey" and tap her head to unlock what Portillo’s describes as "a treasure hunt with delicious rewards."

Nonmembers can join the Perks program online here.

To learn more about the secret menu items, visit Portillo's website.