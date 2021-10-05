Possible TV and film crew strike could impact productions in Chicago

In a historic decision, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees have voted to authorize a strike.

The decision could shutter TV and film productions in Chicago and around the world.

There has never been a strike in IATSE's 128 year history, but on Monday, 98 percent of workers voted in favor of going on strike.

A walkout could be avoided if a deal is reached on a new contract. Union employees said they want better paid, reasonable rest periods and guaranteed meal breaks for workers on streaming projects.

