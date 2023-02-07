Stolen mail recovered from vacant Loop hotel room
CHICAGO - Stolen mail was recovered from a vacant hotel room early Tuesday in the Loop.
Officers responded to Virgin Hotels Chicago, 203 N. Wabash Ave., just after midnight where they discovered "various electronic items" and postal property inside of a vacant room, according to Chicago police.
Area Three detectives and the United States Postal Service are investigating.
No further information was immediately available.