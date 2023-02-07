Expand / Collapse search

Stolen mail recovered from vacant Loop hotel room

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Loop
Stolen mail found in downtown Chicago hotel

Stolen mail was found in an empty room at Virgin Hotels Chicago on Tuesday morning.

CHICAGO - Stolen mail was recovered from a vacant hotel room early Tuesday in the Loop.

Officers responded to Virgin Hotels Chicago, 203 N. Wabash Ave., just after midnight where they discovered "various electronic items" and postal property inside of a vacant room, according to Chicago police.

Area Three detectives and the United States Postal Service are investigating.

No further information was immediately available.