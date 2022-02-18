Potential Russian invasion of Ukraine weighs heavy on many in Chicago

The White House is now blaming Russian intelligence for a massive cyber-attack on Ukraine.

President Joe Biden's remarks come amid escalating tensions as United States Ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe Michael Carpenter warned earlier Friday that the U.S. has assessed a significant Russian military buildup near Ukraine just in the last two weeks.

Before his remarks Friday afternoon, Biden spoke with allies in North America and Europe.

WHAT'S HAPPENING BETWEEN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE? THINGS TO KNOW AS TENSION GRINDS ON

A new U.S. intelligence assessment indicated Russia is continuing preparations to invade.

In Chicago, the developing situation is weighing heavy on the hearts of many in the city’s Ukrainian community.

The potential Russian invasion of Ukraine is a major concern in the Ukrainian Village, especially for those who have family and friends abroad. The Ukrainian Village is a tight-knit community rich with culture and history.

Michael Chaban, an attorney in the neighborhood, grew up in Ukraine and moved to Chicago about two decades ago.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

He said that the tensions in eastern Ukraine sadden him, and he hopes there will not be a new war.

"I’m hoping at least that it’s not going to be a military action, because so many people will die, it’s hard to take. It’s civilians, military everyone. I have friends who died, family members who died there on both sides, so it’s not a pleasant situation," Chaban said.

Advertisement

Roughly 200,000 people of Ukrainian decent live in Chicago with thousands in the Ukrainian Village.