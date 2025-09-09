Pothole on Edens Expressway leaves drivers with flat tires, massive delays
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A pothole on the Edens Expressway damaged several vehicles early Tuesday, prompting temporary lane closures, according to Illinois State Police.
What we know:
Troopers responded around 4:09 a.m. near Lake Avenue, where four to five vehicles had suffered flat tires in the southbound lanes of I-94.
The Illinois Department of Transportation arrived to repair the pothole and shut down two lanes of traffic during the work.
Delays on the Edens Expressway were over an hour coming into the city.
No injuries were reported. Authorities did not say when all lanes would reopen.
The Source: The information in this report came from Illinois State Police.