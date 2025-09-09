Expand / Collapse search

Pothole on Edens Expressway leaves drivers with flat tires, massive delays

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published  September 9, 2025 7:34am CDT
The Brief

    • A pothole on I-94 southbound near Lake Avenue damaged several vehicles early Tuesday, leaving 4 to 5 cars with flat tires.
    • IDOT crews shut down two lanes to make repairs, and no injuries were reported.

COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A pothole on the Edens Expressway damaged several vehicles early Tuesday, prompting temporary lane closures, according to Illinois State Police.

What we know:

Troopers responded around 4:09 a.m. near Lake Avenue, where four to five vehicles had suffered flat tires in the southbound lanes of I-94.

The Illinois Department of Transportation arrived to repair the pothole and shut down two lanes of traffic during the work.

Delays on the Edens Expressway were over an hour coming into the city.

No injuries were reported. Authorities did not say when all lanes would reopen.

The Source: The information in this report came from Illinois State Police.

