Pothole season hits full tilt in Chicago

Who says Chicago only has two seasons?

There's not just winter and construction, there's also pothole season, when the freeze and thaw cycle makes its mark on area streets and sometimes, damages cars.

It can be one giant crater that stops you in your tracks or a stretch of potholes on a side street.

Pothole season is basically December to April, when new potholes pop up and when some of the old ones resurface. It’s also when business is brisk at local tire centers.

"We have seen our share of increases with vehicles coming in with tire damage, vehicle damage and alignment issues," Manny Avila, the Chicago and Oak Park manager at Firestone Tires said.

He showed us a tire with a two-inch gash.

"This is an example of a vehicle hitting a pothole. A customer came in with a simple flat repair. But once we inspected the tire we noticed the extensive damage, and the tire was not repairable," Avila said.

Even more dramatic was an axle shaft that had split in half.

"Normally these go bad on the edges, but when we have pothole damage, sometimes this happens," Avila said.

While it’s impossible to avoid damage entirely, Avila said there are a few ways to cut your risks.

"Definitely slow down, drive slow and maintain a distance so you’re able to see the potholes and avoid them," Avila said. "Another thing is to maintain the proper tire pressure."

You can find a placard on the driver’s side door that tells you the correct tire pressure for your car.

City crews are out daily trying to fill all those craters, but they simply can’t keep up. Still, the city encourages you to call 311 to report potholes. You can also visit the pothole tracker at the city website to see which potholes have been patched up by the Department of Transportation in the last seven days.

Should your car be damaged, you can make a claim with the city. For damage under $2,500 the city clerk can handle your claim.