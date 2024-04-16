Chicago auction house selling off vintage artifacts of American history

A Chicago auction house is selling pieces of American history, museum-quality documents that date back to the founding fathers and range through pop culture icons of the 1960s and 70s.

"How History Unfolds on Paper: Choice Selections from the Eric C. Caren Collection, Part IX," goes on the auction block Thursday at 10 a.m. until everything is sold.

One document is expected to fetch up to $250,000, the order making official George Washinton’s appointment as General and Commander in Chief of the Continental Army for the Revolutionary War.

There are photographs and news articles about Babe Ruth, Muhammad Ali, John F. Kennedy, Elvis, and Marilyn Monroe in addition to artifacts from Abraham Lincoln and Alexander Hamilton. Vintage poster art shows how the public was warned about a dangerous drug called marijuana, the "weed with roots in hell."

Gabe Fajuri will host the auction, which will be held at Potter & Potter's gallery, 5001 W. Belmont Ave., in the Cragin neighborhood. It will also be livestreamed on the company's website.