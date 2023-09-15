Power outages hit Chicago's South Side

ComEd was dealing with a significant power outage affecting over 14,000 residents Friday on the South Side of Chicago.

The outage had struck several neighborhoods, including Beverly, Morgan Park, and Mount Greenwood.

Alderman Matt O'Shea of the 19th Ward took to social media to inform the community about the issue. The exact cause of the outages remains unclear at this time.

ComEd technicians were working to identify the source of the problem and restore power to the affected areas.

Around 5 p.m., ComEd said the power had been restored to all impacted areas.