Powerball fever: Illinois Lottery giving away free tickets for $1 billion jackpot

Powerball fever is sweeping Illinois as the jackpot for Monday night's drawing has climbed to a mind-blowing $1 billion.

If someone wins Monday, it would be the second-largest Powerball jackpot and the fifth-largest lottery jackpot won in U.S. history.

To celebrate the historic jackpot, the Illinois Lottery is giving players a chance to scoop up over 1,000 free Powerball tickets at one of the top 10 ‘winningest’ Powerball stores in the state.

The lottery is hosting a ‘Halloween Ticket Grab Challenge’ on Monday, hoping to turn the spookiest day of the year to the luckiest for some players.

Players can join in on the fun at Lucky Mart, located at 2900 W. 87th St. in Chicago, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Lucky Mart has sold the most winning Powerball tickets in Illinois so far this year.

For the Halloween Ticket Grab Challenge, the Illinois Lottery is setting up a money machine full of Powerball tickets, ready to be scooped up by players. Once inside, players will have a few seconds to grab as many Powerball tickets as they can.

To participate, lottery officials encourage players to show up wearing their best Halloween costumes.

Can’t make it to the Halloween Ticket Grab Challenge? Illinois Lottery players can still try their luck at one of these top 10 ‘winningest’ lottery stores in Illinois - or at any of the 7,000 retail locations across the State.

Top 10 Illinois Lottery retailers that have sold the most winning Powerball tickets in 2022

