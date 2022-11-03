Powerball winners: Several $100k, $50k lottery tickets sold in Chicago area

Nobody matched all six numbers to win the billion-dollar Powerball jackpot. However, several residents across the Chicago area did win $100,000 and $50,000.

Three Illinois Lottery players matched five numbers to win $100,000 each. In addition, nine players matched four numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000 each.

The winning numbers were: 2-11-22-35-60 and the Powerball is 23.

The winning tickets were sold at the following locations:

$100K - Jewel - 1200 W. Boughton Road, Bolingbrook, IL

$100K - Metamora IGA - 610 W. Mt. Vernon Street, Metamora, IL

$100K - Sunshine Food Mart - 806 Wilcox St., Joliet, IL

$50K - Brookhaven MarketPlace - 7516 S. Cass Ave. #30, Darien, IL

$50K - Caseys - 1228 E. Dundee Rd, Palatine, IL

$50K - Circle K - 111 N. Capitol St., Pekin, IL

$50K - Circle K - 2010 87th St., Woodridge, IL

$50K - Circle K - 65 S. Route 59, Aurora, IL

$50K - Jewel - 7036 Roosevelt Rd., Oak Park, IL

$50K - Thornton Gas - 9138 Cicero Ave. S., Oak Lawn, IL

$50K - Thornton Gas - 35225 N. US 45, Third Lake, IL

$50K - Thornton Gas - 101 Burwash Ave., Savoy, IL

More than 250,000 other prizes, ranging from $100K to $4, were won in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.

Winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The Illinois Lottery encourages all winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they're ready to claim their prize.

The Powerball jackpot has risen to an enormous $1.5 billion for Saturday night's drawing. The highest jackpot ever was $1.586 billion.

For more information on lottery games, or to buy tickets, visit IllinoisLottery.com.