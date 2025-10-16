Powerful storm rips through Arizona backyard

A powerful storm tore through parts of Arizona this week, leaving behind widespread damage in Tempe, Guadalupe, and Scottsdale.

What we know:

Homeowner Alexander McClure captured dramatic video as the storm hit his backyard Monday afternoon, dumping torrents of rain into his pool and ripping his fence straight out of the ground.

McClure told Storyful he had just seen news of the approaching storm when he rushed to let his dogs outside. "Right after they went in I saw a wall of water coming," he said.

The National Weather Service reported "straight-line winds" up to 90 miles per hour as the supercell swept across the area. Numerous properties were damaged and trees were uprooted during the intense downpour.

A Flash Flood Warning was issued for the region, urging residents to stay away from floodwaters and move to higher ground until conditions improved.

The Source: Details for this story were provided in a report from Storyful.



