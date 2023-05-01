Prairie Farms launches new ice cream bars in America's top 3 flavors

Prairie Farms, one of the largest dairy companies in the Midwest and the South, announced on Monday the launch of their newest ice cream product.

The company says their "Just Dipped Mini Classic Ice Cream Bars" feature America's top three ice cream flavors: vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry.

Each multipack comes with 12 individually wrapped 1.5-ounce bars that are "just the right size for snacking and indulging," the company said.

"Our dairy farmers' commitment to providing high-quality milk has kept our brand strong since 1938. Because we're celebrating our 85th anniversary, the timing could not be better to introduce our first-ever Prairie Farms' Small Batch novelty on their behalf," said Matt McClelland, Prairie Farms' Chief Executive Officer and Executive Vice President.

Prairie Farms "Just Dipped Mini Classic Ice Cream Bars" | Provided

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The company says the ice cream used for the new bars is "blended in small batches with the finest ingredients for a rich and creamy taste."

The bars are available for a limited time, so be sure to grab them before they're gone.