Preckwinkle announces $111M in funding for behavioral health programs
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - Cook County leaders celebrated the expansion of behavioral health services Wednesday.
Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle announced $111 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan for the support of behavioral health programs.
A new social worker role was announced to serve the northwest suburbs.
Leaders say they hope the funding will help bridge the access gap for these types of services for underserved communities.