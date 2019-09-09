Pregnant teen shot 3 times in head, multiple times in body; police looking for her killer

An 18-year-old girl was shot to death Sunday in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

Treja Kelly was walking about 9:30 p.m. in the 900 block of West 52nd Street, when a man emerged from an alley and the two of them got into "a verbal altercation," Chicago police and the medical examiner's office said. The man then pulled out a handgun and shot her three times in the head and multiple times in the upper body.

Kelly was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center but was pronounced dead, police said.

The alleged shooter fled the scene in an unknown direction and is not in custody, police said.

Kelly's grandmother said the teen was three months pregnant, a straight "A" student and planned to go to college. Kelly usually takes Uber home, but on Sunday night she rode the bus home with a friend and was soon after shot right around the block from her house.

Kelly's grandmother also said the shooting was "personal." She also said that Kelly had recently testified against the man who murdered her cousin.

She also told FOX 32 that she now has lost three grandchildren -- two of them to Chicago's gun violence.

Area Central detectives are investigating.