Preparations for NASCAR street race impacting Chicago traffic

Preparations for the NASCAR street race are ramping up, causing traffic disruptions in parts of downtown Chicago.

On Monday night, road crews will be resurfacing North Dusable Lake Shore Drive between LaSalle and Lawrence. Only one lane will be open on the southbound drive.

All lanes are expected to reopen on Tuesday at 6 a.m.

The same plan will be in effect Tuesday night as well. According to the Chicago Department of Transportation, no ramps will be impacted.

All lanes will reopen again on Wednesday morning.

To avoid the construction, commuters can opt for public transportation by hopping on the CTA.