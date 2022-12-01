Preparations underway for Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines

Preparations are underway for the annual Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe celebration by the Archdiocese of Chicago.

Every December, as many as 300,000 pilgrims visit the Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine in Des Plaines to celebrate visions of Mary seen in Mexico City in 1531.

The faithful come to pray to the virgin, and ask for blessings.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Diocese leaders say the shrine in Des Plaines hosts the largest gathering in the United States.

This year's feast will be held on Dec. 11 and 12.