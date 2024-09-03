Prepare for lane closures: Resurfacing project begins on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Get ready to slow down on DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Yet another construction project is coming up.

Resurfacing work will start at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Northbound Lake Shore Drive will be reduced to two lanes between Lawrence and Hollywood Avenues.

The Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT) will also close down the entrance and exit ramps at Foster and Bryn Mar, and the entrance ramp for Lawrence.

At 9 p.m., all northbound Lake Shore Drive lanes will be closed between Hollywood and Lawrence and traffic will be diverted off at Lawrence.

Everything will reopen at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Tuesday is the first of three nights of resurfacing work.

Night crews will work in both southbound and northbound lanes between Hollywood and Foster, and on Thursday, they will work southbound between Hollywood and Lawrence again.

The work will continue until late October.