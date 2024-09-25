Prepare your fireplace for fall: Expert tips for a safe and cozy season

As the weather cools this fall, it's a great time to ensure your fireplace is clean and ready for use.

Experts at A Fireplace Store and More in Downers Grove shared some valuable tips for staying safe.

Owner Jonah Beauduy suggests scheduling a professional service call. However, if you're tackling it yourself, he advises starting with a thorough cleaning to remove any creosote buildup or blockages.

"When you’re checking the chimney, you want to check to make sure the draft issues are fixed before the season. When it comes to your doors, you want to make sure they’re sturdy and put together," said Beauduy.

To check for draft issues, Beauduy suggests placing a small piece of tissue in the center of the fireplace. If it starts to sway back and forth, it will give you an idea of how much draft is present and what adjustments may be needed.

Rony, Jonah's father and founder of the business, also shared tips on how to cut costs this winter.

"Direct vent units produce energy, and they’re high-efficiency and clean," said Rony. "There’s also less maintenance, and they’re basically going to cost you right around eight cents to 22 cents an hour to run."

Another popular option, particularly among city apartment dwellers, is the electric fireplace.

"They’re very easy to install. There’s absolutely no maintenance and no fire risk or safety hazard," said Madelyn Sinkevicius who works at the store. "They’re very cost-efficient, and you can install them in homes, like apartments, that is not feasible to install a gas fireplace."

An economical option is a wood-burning stove, which comes with a government tax credit of up to $2,000, according to Beauduy.

No matter how you choose to heat your home, he advises that now is the time to prepare before the cooler temperatures settle in for good.