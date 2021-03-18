Expand / Collapse search

President Obama releases NCAA tournament predictions

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Barack Obama
FOX 32 Chicago
article

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 20: Former President of the United States, Barack Obama, watches on during the game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium on February 20, 2019 in Durham, North Carolina.

CHICAGO - Former President Barack Obama released his NCAA tournament picks on Thursday, choosing Gonzaga to take home the men's title and Baylor to take home the women's title.

CREDIT: Obama.org

Although Obama was an Illinois senator and lived in Chicago, he picked the Bulldogs to win against the Fighting Illini in the national championship.

The 44th president also had a few upsets throughout his men's bracket, but in the end, he picked all 1-seeds to reach the Final Four.

The former president does have Loyola and Illinois going head-to-head in the second round, with the Illini taking the win over the Ramblers.

Obama’s Baylor pick in the women’s tournament means the Lady Bears will need to beat UConn to get to the Final Four. Baylor and Maryland are the only non-No. 1 seeds in his Final Four.

Credit: Obama.org

Fox News contributed to this report.