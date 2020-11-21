Expand / Collapse search

President says Donald Trump Jr. 'doing very well' after testing positive for coronavirus

By AP Reporter
Associated Press
Donald Trump Jr. speaks during the first day of the Republican convention at the Mellon auditorium on August 24, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - President Donald Trump says his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., is doing "very well" in quarantine after becoming infected with the coronavirus. 

A spokesman for the younger Trump says he received the positive test result earlier this week, has no symptoms and has been quarantining and following the recommended medical guidelines. 

President Trump tweeted Saturday that his son "is doing very well." Trump Jr. is the latest member of the president's family to become infected, after the president, first lady and their son Barron. 

