President to accept Republican nomination in Jacksonville: RNC

The Republican National Convention announced Thursday that President Donald Trump will accept the party's nomination for reelection in Jacksonville, Florida.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel made the announcement, adding a reminder that the convention was originally planned for Charlotte, North Carolina but that the state's governor "refused to provide assurances that this celebration could occur" without interruptions or adjustments to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"Not only does Florida hold a special place in President Trump’s heart as his home state, but it is crucial in the path to victory in 2020," said RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel. "We look forward to bringing this great celebration and economic boon to the Sunshine State in just a few short months."

The announcement from the RNC said the "official business" of the national convention will still be held in Charlotte, but the celebration will be in Florida.

PREVIOUS: Governor DeSantis says Florida would love to host the RNC if President Trump pulls it out of North Carolina

"Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry have been very welcoming, and we look forward to bringing a safe and exciting celebration to Jacksonville and the surrounding area," a statement from the RNC said.

The event will take place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.