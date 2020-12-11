President Trump signs executive order giving federal workers the day off on Christmas Eve

article

President Donald Trump has once again signed an executive order that will give federal workers the day off on Christmas Eve.

"All executive departments and agencies of the Federal Government shall be closed and their employees excused from duty on Thursday, December 24, 2020, the day before Christmas Day," the executive order states.

The order goes on to say, in part:

"The heads of executive departments and agencies may determine that certain offices and installations of their organizations, or parts thereof, must remain open and that certain employees must report for duty on December 24, 2020, for reasons of national security, defense, or other public need."

Trump signed the same executive order last year.