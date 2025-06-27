Previously convicted felon arrested in connection to shooting of 5-year-old: Joliet police

A Joliet man, previously convicted of a felony, has been arrested in connection to the shooting of a 5-year-old.

The Brief Joliet Police arrested Amin Hudson, 38, of Joliet, for owning a gun as a convicted felon. Hudson was the owner of the firearm used in the shooting of a five-year-old on May 16. Hudson was previously convicted of a felony for the delivery of a controlled substance.



On Thursday at 6 p.m., Joliet Tactical Officers were notified of an arrest warrant for Amin Hudson, 38, of Joliet. Officers found and arrested him.

An investigation revealed Hudson was the owner of the firearm used in the shooting of a five-year-old on May 16. He is also a resident where the shooting took place.

The investigation also revealed that Hudson was previously convicted of a felony for the delivery of a controlled substance and had owned the gun for several months prior to the shooting.

Hudson was taken to the Will County Adult Detection Facility without incident.

(Joliet Police Department)

The backstory:

On May 16 at 12:11 a.m., officers responded to St. Joseph Medical Center after a 5-year-old victim was brought in by his mother with a gunshot wound. An investigation revealed that the boy was in the care of a family member at a residence in the 500 block of Dover Street. Officers believe that an 8-year-old relative of the victim had found a handgun in a bedroom and shot the 5-year-old, striking him in the arm.

The victim was transported to St. Joseph Medical Center and was airlifted to University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago in critical condition.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services was notified.

On June 21, Denise Hudson, 62, of Joliet, was arrested for endangering the life of a child. At around 1:30 p.m., officers arrived at Denise's residence in the 5600 block of Dover Street. Hudson was babysitting the five-year-old victim when he was shot. An investigation revealed that Hudson failed to call 911 to request medical assistance. Evidence revealed that the shooting took place an hour and a half before the police were called.

While being questioned, Hudson experienced illness and shortness of breath. She was transported to the hospital for treatment. When discharged, she was taken to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.

According to the mother, the victim has undergone several surgeries and is doing well.

What's next:

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020 or Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.