Priest from Mexico accused of sexually abusing child during Chicago visit

The Brief A priest from Mexico was accused of sexually abusing a child while visiting a Chicago church years ago. Chicago Archbishop Blase Cupich did not provide specific details of the abuse in a letter to a local parish.



A priest from Mexico was accused of sexually abusing a child while visiting Chicago many years ago, according to Archbishop Blasé Cupich.

What we know:

Cupich wrote a letter to the St. Jose Sanchez Del Rio Parish about the allegation against Fr. Ernest Tovar-Trejo, a priest of the Diocese of Tampico, Mexico, who visited Maternity of the Blessed Mother Church in Humboldt Park for "short periods in past years."

The archdiocese said the allegation was reported to civil authorities.

The priest "occasionally" celebrated mass at the local church without obtaining proper permission, Cupich added.

"We have informed the Diocese of Tampico, which has announced that Father Tovar-Trejo has been informed he is not permitted to minister as a priest. We will cooperate with them in investigating the allegation," Cupich wrote.

The archdiocese was not specific about the exact timeframe of the priest’s visit or the alleged abuse.

Read the full letter here: