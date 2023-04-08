Princess Cruises opens sales for its longest ever world voyage

article

Princess Cruises opened sales for its longest voyage yet- a 116 day cruise, touring six continents and starting at $19,999 per person.

The full cruise starts at $19,999 per person for an inside stateroom, based on double occupancy.

The 2,200-passenger Island Princess will visit 51 destinations , sailing to the Mediterranean, Central America, Africa, Asia and Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific.

In total, passengers will experience 26 countries and cover 33,500 nautical miles.

World travelers will be given the option to depart from Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Jan. 5, 2025 or in Los Angeles, California on Jan 20, 2025.

The voyage includes an overnight stop in Dubai and 11 'More Ashore' late-night calls in Sydney, Australia; Aqaba, Jordan; Cartagena, Colombia; and Genoa, Italy.

The cruise will give guests access to 27 UNESCO World Heritage sites, including a stop in Alexandria, Egypt enabling passengers to visit the Giza pyramids. The UNESCO sites also including the 164-year-old Singapore Botanical Gardens, Old City of Dubrovnik in Croatia, and the Ancient Greek City of Ephesus in Turkey.

According to a Princess Cruise press release, guests can shorten their cruise to 51 to 66 days if they are unable to make the entirety of the trip. Guest who choose the shorter voyage can depart from Fort Lauderdale or Los Angeles to Dubai, or from Dubai to either American city.

"We’re highly regarded for our World Cruises and our 2025 voyage promises to be one for the ages as our longest adventure ever offered," said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises in a press release . "Our expert itinerary planners have assembled an unmatched combination of popular ports and off-the-beaten-path locales for a global journey not found anywhere else."

Guests booking the entire 116-day roundtrip voyage or the 101-day Los Angeles-to-Fort Lauderdale option will receive first-class or economy roundtrip airfare depending on their stateroom category, $500 per guest for onboard spending or shore excursions, and four specialty dining opportunities.

Princess Cruises's credit card members will save up to $1,000 per guest for the first two guests in the stateroom.

Guests who book by May 31, 2023, will receive an additional 5% future cruise credit on their cruise fare.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting the company’s website at www.princess.com .

