Principal at South Side high school removed due to ongoing investigation: CPS

The principal of Dunbar Vocational Career Academy on Chicago's South Side was removed from his duties Friday due to an ongoing investigation.

CPS said the investigation is into ‘alleged misconduct.’

Director of School Culture Marva Nichols was also removed from the school while the investigation is pending.

CPS did not detail what led to the investigation.

The letter sent by Myron Hester, Chief of Schools, to parents, families and staff at Dunbar read, in part:

"Today, Friday, December 2, CPS removed Gerald Morrow from his principal duties at Dunbar effective immediately due to an ongoing investigation into alleged misconduct.

The District has also removed Director of School Culture Marva Nichols from the school while the investigation is pending.

To ensure a student-centered school environment, these individuals have been removed prior to the completion of the investigation.

We are fully committed to supporting the Dunbar community through this challenging situation.

Starting Monday, December 5, Ramona Outlaw will serve as Dunbar’s Administrator-in-Charge. Ms. Outlaw served as a CPS high school administrator for many years, and I know she will do a tremendous job supporting the Dunbar community. Principal Morrow and Ms. Nichols will remain suspended pending due process hearings into the allegations against them.

Based on the information learned during the investigations, a final determination will be made regarding whether it is appropriate for them to return to Dunbar. We will update the school community if it is determined they are to return."