Pritzker announces $300M in relief grants for childcare providers

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a whopping $300 million in relief grants for childcare providers.

Pritzker says the grants are designed to assist the families of 95,000 children by making childcare more affordable.

"To help recruit and retain excellent staff, at least 50 percent of these funds will be invested in new personnel and workforce initiatives with a focus on increasing compensation and benefits," said Grace Hou, Secretary of the Illinois Department of Human Services.

These grants will also support $100 million in cash bonuses for current childcare facility workers.