Pritzker announces small business grants to help recover from pandemic
CHICAGO - Illinois small businesses are getting an extra hand.
On Wednesday, Governor JB Pritzker announced a new $250-millon recovery grant program.
It is the first in a series of economic programs to help small businesses still recovering from the pandemic.
"Back to business grants will provide growth capitol for some businesses and a life line for others," Pritzker said.
Applicants must be able to demonstrate a loss of revenue in 2020 as compared to 2019.
The application period opens august 18.