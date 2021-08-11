Pritzker announces small business grants to help recover from pandemic

Illinois small businesses are getting an extra hand.

On Wednesday, Governor JB Pritzker announced a new $250-millon recovery grant program.

It is the first in a series of economic programs to help small businesses still recovering from the pandemic.

"Back to business grants will provide growth capitol for some businesses and a life line for others," Pritzker said.

Applicants must be able to demonstrate a loss of revenue in 2020 as compared to 2019.

The application period opens august 18.