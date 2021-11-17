Pritzker approves $400K grant to support BMO Harris Bank Magnificent Mile Lights Festival

It will soon look a lot like Christmas in downtown Chicago.

The BMO Harris Bank Magnificent Mile Lights Festival will take place this weekend.

It is the largest evening holiday parade in the country with a million lights to be on display.

The 30th Annual Parade is put together by the Magnificent Mile Association, which is a non-profit organization.

This year, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker approved a $400,000 grant to help support the lights festival.

The weekend's events will begin Friday evening with a tree lighting at the Wrigley building.

The lights festival parade will be on Saturday followed by fireworks.