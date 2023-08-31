Pritzker welcomes Matteson students back-to-school

Gov. J.B. Pritzker welcomed suburban students back to school Thursday.

Pritzker along with the Illinois State Superintendent of Education Tony Sanders spoke earlier today at the Community STEM Center in Matteson.

Pritzker said with back-to-school in full swing, the state is prepared to help out in any way they can.

"From the beginning when I was elected governor, I made it my mission to ensure that our students get the quality education they deserve, no matter what zipcode they live in, no matter what their income level is. We need fairness and equity in our education system and also frankly we need to invest in it," Pritzker said.

Pritzker also toured the Community STEM Center.