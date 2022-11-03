Pritzker, Bailey fighting for every last vote heading into the homestretch

In the closing days of the Nov. 8 campaign season, candidates are trying to find a closing message to earn your vote.

Incumbent Gov. JB Pritzker was in Englewood Thursday for a "Get out the Vote" event with seniors.

Pritzker highlighted the work done throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to help protect seniors and nursing home reform.

Pritzker, by all accounts, is headed into the homestretch of this election with a lead.

According to the latest Emerson College poll, Democratic candidates are actually leading in every contest.

Trailing in polls, Republican challenger Darren Bailey has set his sights on independent voters.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

On Thursday, he visited the Clay County Courthouse to cast his early ballot, and later in the evening, he will headline a rally in Effingham.

A Chicago man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly leaving Bailey death threats on a voicemail.

Bailey says crime and the economy will drive voters to the polls this election day.

"The question is are you better off today than you were four years ago?" said Bailey.

Pritzker has won the endorsements of several labor unions, planned parenthood and gun violence prevention groups.

Bailey is endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police, the NRA and former President Donald Trump.