2022 Illinois Midterm Election: Pritzker, Bailey make final push for votes

Republican Darren Bailey and Democrat Gov. J.B. Pritzker crisscrossed the state Monday, making one final push for votes.

Pritzker made appearances in Rockford, Springfield, Marion, Moline and Peoria with Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, Sen. Tammy Duckworth and other Democratic candidates.

Pritzker drilled down on abortion rights, distancing himself from his opponent.

"At the time Republicans are trying to distract you, and they want to talk about fake problems because that's all they have is fake things to talk about," said Pritzker.

Bailey, with his running mate, Stephanie Trussell, and Republican state's attorney candidate, Tom Devore, held a news conference Monday in Oak Brook with 100 moms, attacking what they say were the governor's secret attempts to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine on school-aged children.

"To make political points, he [J.B. Pritzker] locked school children out of their classrooms, and he tries to twist their tender minds with ideology in his quest to be the most left-winged governor in America," said Bailey.

The candidates are spending election night in two different parts of the state.

The governor will be watching the election results at the Marriott Marquis in the South Loop, while the Bailey campaign will be at the Crowne Plaza Hotel and Convention Center in Springfield.