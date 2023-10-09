Pritzker's Chicago home vandalized, man arrested: police

A man was arrested Monday morning for allegedly vandalizing the Chicago home of Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker.

Around 9:41 a.m., police say they responded to a disturbance at Pritzker's Chicago residence. The male suspect allegedly threw rocks at the home, breaking three windows.

Working together, Illinois State Police and the Chicago Police Department located the suspect and took him into custody.

At the time of the incident, both Gov. Pritzker and the first lady were home. Nobody was injured.

Charges were pending against the suspect, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.